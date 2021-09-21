Spider-Man Video Explains How That Andrew Garfield Deepfake Came Together

For months now fans have been teased with rumor after rumor claiming that a live-action Spider-Verse was imminent. Reports that several actors from previous Spider-Man franchises had been cast in roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, culminated in reports that both previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would both also be back to reprise their roles. Despite continued denials from all sides, the rumors have not died, and things seemed to explode a couple weeks ago when a video surfaced that appeared to show Andrew Garfield actually filming a scene in the movie. But now a new video has arrived which is apparently from the person who faked the video in question.

YouTuber Alex Cerrato, whose page is full of videos showing off various digital effects and graphical techniques, is claiming he's the person who created the video that had the internet buzzing, and has produced a brief clip showing exactly how he did it. In the era of the deepfake it's not that easy to believe your own eyes, and in this case it seems that's exactly what happened here. Check out the video below.

In the description of the video Alex Cerrato claims he never expected the video to go viral in the way that it did and he apologizes for those that were fooled by the work. While this video is just a quick summary of the work that was done, he promises a longer breakdown to come that will go into more detail.

And it turns out that such a video may very well be necessary, because the fact is that between the comments on this video and the response on social media, there are a lot of people who clearly believe that the Andrew Garfield video is real and it's this video that is actually the fake. Clearly, somebody is having some fun at the expense of the fans, but nobody seems quite sure where that fun is being had. Take a look at the clip as it was posted previously and decide if you think the video, claiming to be of Andrew Garfield filming Spider-Man: No Way Home is real or not.

See more

Both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have stated unequivocally that Garfield's character is not in the new Spider-Man film, and usually when the answer to that question is yes, you'll see actors avoid direct answers rather than lie outright. Garfield had already called this video a photoshop job. Still, it seems there is nothing that is going to dissuade some fans from believing this will happen. It seems the only way this question will be answered before Spider-Man: No Way Home is released is if the actors truly are in the movie after all, and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in the next trailer.

Otherwise, we'll have to wait until the movie comes out this December. If they're not in the movie, the only thing that will convince people will be actually watching the movie.