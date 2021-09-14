Andrew Garfield Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘Leaked' Image Of Him As Peter Parker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the most highly anticipated superhero movies coming down the line is certainly Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are countless rumors about Tom Holland's upcoming threequel, the most popular being that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might be back as Peter Parker. The latter actor has denied this a few times, and now Garfield has responded to a possible leaked image featuring him back as Peter.

Andrew Garfield has kept busy since starring as the title character in both Amazing Spider-Man movies. He has been doing press for his upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while also fielding countless questions about those Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors. He was recently asked about an image circulating the internet that's supposedly from Garfield's time on the set, and The Social Network actor responded with:

I heard about it, I did see it. And it’s a photoshop.

Well, there you have it. While fans likely won't believe Andrew Garfield's words until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December, he seems to be repeating the same response. Namely that he's not involved in the upcoming multiverse sequel. Could Tom Holland really be the only web slinger in the upcoming movie?

Andrew Garfield's comments about Spider-Man: No Way Home's "leak" comes to us from his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While discussing his career, eventually the conversation turned to those rumors about him appearing as Peter Parker alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Unfortunately for fans waiting to see the three versions of the hero on the big screen, Garfield maintains the viral image was photoshopped and he won't be in the mysterious blockbuster.

The rumors about Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home came after it was revealed that previous franchise actors Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx would be reprising their roles as Doc Ock and Electro respectively. Garfield has been denying the reports for months, maintaining he doesn't know what Tom Holland's third solo movie contains. But with the multiverse clearly in play, fans haven't been convinced.

The "leak" of Andrew Garfield was a pretty basic image, simply featuring the actor back in his Spider-Man suit seemingly filming a scene. He maintains that it was photoshopped, but there were also fans online who thought it might have come from an Amazing Spider-Man clip. Clearly the discourse isn't going to slow down anytime soon.

While footage in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is limited, it did seemingly confirm that Doctor Strange's spell ripped open the multiverse. The final moments feature Alfred Molina's Dock Ock, while also seemingly confirming the return of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. It remains to be seen which other characters will pop up, and if Tom Holland's Peter Parker will have any help from his big screen predecessors.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.