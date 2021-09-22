Why Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones Needs To Return For An MCU Movie

Marvel’s Disney+ shows have been such a hit that it’s easy to forget what life was like before they came along. That said, many can certainly recall when Marvel was the talk of the town over at Netflix, though when fans talk about reviving shows from the Netflix era, they’re mainly talking about Daredevil. Many hope to see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but how many people have called for Krysten Ritter to make her debut in an MCU movie as Jessica Jones?

I can’t speak for the masses in terms of who all has asked to see Jessica Jones in the MCU proper, but I can personally say she’s a close second for characters from Marvel’s Netflix era I’d love to see get new life in the MCU. Specifically, I think the world should get to see Jessica Jones in a movie, and there’s plenty of reasons why that should be the route Marvel Studios pursues should they bring her back to this universe.

Krysten Ritter Wants To Return As Jessica Jones

When it comes to fans advocating for an actor to reprise their role as a character, I feel it’s always important to consider whether they actually want to do that. Fortunately, Krysten Ritter recently shared that she’s up for returning as Jessica Jones, and was pretty enthusiastic about the idea in an interview with ScreenRant, saying:

I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I'm so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she's such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don't know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It's just so, so big and such a thing I'm so grateful to have been a part of. So if there's ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash.

Krysten Ritter didn’t leave any room for interpretation there; she wants to play Jessica Jones for Marvel again. Furthermore, she did a damn good job of explaining why other fans of the character enjoyed her and what she would bring to the table if given the opportunity to do so. Of course, straight up bringing her back wouldn’t be quite so simple, though one could argue the road is easier than it once was.

Now that the multiverse has been established and unlocked in the MCU, an infinite number of universes means that Ritter’s Jessica Jones must exist in one of the versions of Earth. Essentially, there’s now an easy way for Marvel Studios to pick and choose which parts of its previously existing shows and films to recognize in the MCU and invite their characters along for the ride if they so choose. Jessica Jones is a solid support character in any Marvel lineup, and she’s also a pretty solid lead as well.

Jessica Jones’ Story Was Mostly Done, But There Are Smaller Stories To Tell In Movies

Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones lasted three seasons, and all things considered, the Marvel series did a solid job at telling a solid story from start to finish. Trish and Jessica had their big confrontation, Trish was sent to The Raft, and just when Jessica thought she’d leave New York and put detective and superhero work behind her, a familiar voice convinced her to stay in New York. Not willing to let Kilgrave or any similar villain thrive in her city, Jessica abandoned her idea of a peaceful life in El Paso and went right back into the thick of the city.

Jessica Jones had the type of ending that was conclusive, but also left the door open for follow-up stories if the opportunity came around. The opportunity, in my opinion, has arrived, and while Marvel has delivered movies in theaters and television shows to Disney+, I think a Jessica Jones Disney+ movie would be the perfect middle-ground for the Marvel hero, especially given the more risqué elements to her story. Does anyone remember those steamy sex scenes with Luke Cage? I do, and while I’m not sure Marvel would allow something that sexual in its modern MCU movies made for theaters, perhaps Disney+ can allow the universe to get a little freaky.

It’s also worth noting that if one were to do a standalone Jessica Jones movie heavily tied to the original Netflix series, it would probably appeal to a more niche audience. A Disney+ release would, for one, reduce the pressure of such a film to perform at the box office, but also be a place for the movie to chill while all those who missed the series could catch up with it on Netflix. Hey, maybe if a Jessica Jones movie ever happened, maybe Disney would broker a deal to bring its Netflix shows off the platform and over to Disney+.

Is There A Place For Jessica Jones In The MCU Movies?

I think there’s an argument that because of the more adult themes in Netflix’s Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter’s character is a bit too rough around the edges for proper inclusion in the MCU. I disagree with any take on that with my whole chest. This is an era where we’ve lost Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow; we’re due for another strong woman hero.

Of course, there are plenty of other strong women in the MCU, but few can act as the street enforcer that Jessica Jones can. If someone is needed to get to the bottom of a mystery in New York for Nick Fury, is there anyone better to take on that case? Sure, there are stronger heroes who could shake some buildings and use some spells to loosen some lips, but what if there’s a situation that calls for a more delicate approach? The Avengers are great for world-ending problems, but when it comes to secrecy and moments that need to be kept on the down-low, this is perfect territory for Marvel’s street enforcers. Let’s bring Krysten Ritter to the MCU to kick off a new era of street enforcers, and let’s put her in a movie so folks know the MCU is serious about her.

Would you like to see Jessica Jones in the MCU again? Sound off on our poll, and for a look at what Marvel movies are just around the corner, check out our handy list right here.

