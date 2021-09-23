Kevin Hart Has Joined Yet Another Netflix Movie, This Time Teaming With Fate Of The Furious’ Director

After suffering major injuries during a tragic car accident in late 2019, Kevin Hart once reflected that it “felt like God told me to sit down.” The actor underwent spinal surgery and went through 18 months of intensive physical therapy to get him back to his hilarious and quick-witted self we see on the big and small screen. But now that he's up, it doesn’t look like he’ll be sitting down anytime soon. Hart has signed on for yet another Netflix project, and this time it’s an action heist film with The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray.

Kevin Hart will lead a film called Lift set to be helmed by F. Gary Gray, who also directed movies like Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job and Set It Off. The action movie was picked up by Netflix last year, but now it will be part of Hart’s ongoing business with the streaming service that just keeps giving. Lift will see Hart playing an expert thief who is asked to pull off an “impossible heist” during an international flight at the request of his ex-girlfriend and the FBI, per Deadline.

Lift is already set to start production at the beginning of 2022, right after Kevin Hart’s current work on the Netflix comedy Me Time with Mark Wahlberg. The movie will also include an “international crew” that will assist Hart on his heist from London to Zurich, but they have yet to be cast. Lift has some big talent producing the film as well, with The Batman’s Matt Reeves and X-Men’s Simon Kinberg with their names on the film.

F. Gary Gray famously directed 2017’s The Fate of the Furious before bringing the Men In Black film series back with 2019's Men in Black International, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson (which didn’t exactly impress). He already had another film lined up, an action comedy called Muscle with Vin Diesel, but since the actor is heading into the 10th Fast movie at the beginning of the year, he has time to jump to Lift first with Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart recently finished production on the video game adaptation of Borderlands earlier this year and he also recently shot a mini-series called True Story for Netflix. The latter is a drama that will team Hart with Wesley Snipes in a show that has them playing brothers, and it's set to come out later this year. He’s currently working on Me Time, along with a guest spot on Shark Tank on the way. Oh, and his new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart also recently launched.

To add to the laundry list, you can also expect to see the actor in an action movie called The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, and he’s also signed up to be in the remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles with Will Smith. If you’re a fan of the comedian, there’s no shortage of Kevin Hart in the next couple years.