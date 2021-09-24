Black Canary Writer Misha Green Offered An Update That’ll Please DC Purists

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is constantly keeping moviegoing audiences on our collective toes, both on screen and off. Warner Bros. recently announced a number of upcoming DC movies that are being developed for HBO Max, the latest of these being Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary. And the writer recently offered an update that’ll please purists out there.

Following her debut in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary is returning to the DCEU with her own solo flick. The developing project is being written by Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green, further proving what a great working relationship she has with Smollett. Green was recently asked if she’s using the DC hero’s adventures on the page as inspiration, to which she said:

Well, there you have it. While some comic projects like Joker tell a story separate from the lore of DC comics, the Black Canary movie will indeed be influenced by her adventures on the page. Although smart money says Misha Green will put her own spin on the DCEU in the process.

The above message from Misha Green comes to us from her personal Twitter, and will likely be a relief to the hardcore DC fans out there. Every time a comic book movie is produced, purists judge how accurate the adaptation is based on the comics. It remains to be seen how they will ultimately factor into the Black Canary movie.

Jurnee Smollett made a strong entrance into the DCEU with Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey. The R-rated flick ended with Black Canary forming the titular team of heroes alongside Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). We’ll just have to see what happened with that trio once Canary’s solo flick arrives.

The developing Black Canary movie once again shows how Warner Bros. has been moving away from crossover-heavy projects and is instead focusing on director-driven solo movies. It’s unclear if Justice League or Birds of Prey will ever get a sequel, but characters like Flash and Canary are getting their time in the spotlight. Still, it’s thrilling to learn that the DCEU is committing to expanding both on the big screen and via streaming. Now the question is: which character is getting the HBO Max treatment next?

The next DC movie hitting theaters is The Batman on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.