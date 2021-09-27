Spider-Man: No Way Home Deepfake Sees Tobey Maguire Replace Tom Holland

For quite some time now the rumor that would not die concerns exactly who we should expect to see in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It had been rumored that the film would give us a live-action Spider-Verse, and at least some of that has been confirmed in the first trailer with the inclusion of Alfred Molina and the sound of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. However, whether or not we're actually going to get additional Spider-Man actors in the movie has been continually denied. And since we don't know if somebody like Tobey Maguire will be in the new Spider-Man movie, somebody just went ahead and added him... by replacing Tom Holland.

Below you will find the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, but with a significant change. Tom Holland has been deepfaked and instead we have the original Tobey Maguire in his place. As per usual with deepfakes, there's a bit of uncanny valley going on. It looks so realistic that it looks wrong, because we can see every imperfection. Still, for those wondering what this movie might be like with a different lead. It would look like this.

At this point, it looks like this is as close as we're going to get to seeing Tobey Maguire in the new Spider-Man movie. While rumors have persisted that both Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have denied any such thing is happening. Tobey Maguire doesn't do interviews very much even when he isn't rumored to be making a return to a marjor Marvel franchise, which if nothing else keeps him from having to answer such questions.

At this point it seems the only way the rumors will die for good is if they are true, and this fact is revealed in a future trailer. Beyond that, if they are false, the only thing that will convince people will be the movie actually coming out and not including these actors. No amount of denying the situation is going to be enough. A lot of people are convinced that we'll see not only Maguire and Garfield but also Charlie Cox appearing as Daredevil and countless more.

Under the circumstances, with the movie telling a story about the multiverse, such things are certainly possible, and even if we don't see these things happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems likely we might see them down the road in the MCU, as the multiverse storyline is expected to last for some time.

Until then, we'll just have to make due with deepfakes like this to see what Tobey Maguire might look like in an MCU Spider-Man movie. If he really is in the movie, we likely won't know until No Way Home hits theaters in December.