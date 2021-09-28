Rumble: Release Date, Voice Cast And Other Quick Thing We Know About The Animated Movie

There are people who like monster movies, there are others who like wrestling, and then there are some who like both. All of those people, especially those in third group, will be excited to hear about Rumble, the upcoming star-studded animated feature film from Paramount Animation and WWE Studios that brings together the best of both worlds, plus an underdog story that will certainly make it a can’t miss theatrical experience for combat sports fans of all shapes and sizes, in early 2022.

If this sounds interesting to you and you want to know more, stick around, because we have a ton of information on the release date, the cast (which includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, and some of WWE’s biggest stars) and everything else you need to know before the supersized monster wrestling movie is released.

Rumble Will Be Released Theatrically On February 18, 2022

The oversized and over-the-top action of Rumble will bust into theaters on February 18, 2022, and will welcome moviegoers into the wild and crazy world of competitive monster wrestling. This is nearly 18 months after the new feature film from Paramount Animation was originally slated to open in theaters, on July 31, 2020. According to Variety, Rumble was pushed back multiple times due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with its most recent delay shifting the film’s debut from a January 29, 2021 release date.

The Rumble Voice Cast Includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan And WWE Superstars Becky Lynch And Roman Reigns

Much like how Rumble will bring monsters and humans together, the film’s voice cast includes big names from from the worlds of comedy, sports, and professional wrestling. Will Arnett takes on the role of Steve, the giant red reptilian monster and amateur grappler who wants to make his mark in Monster Wrestling. Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) provides the voice of Winnie McEvoy, a teenage monster trainer hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps. Terry Crews voices Monster Wrestling champion and top star Tentacular. And, what would a movie about monsters stepping into a wrestling ring be without two of WWE’s top stars? Fear not, as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are also members of the Rumble voice cast.

Other members of the cast include Charles Barkley, Ben Schwartz, Tony Danza, Jimmy Tatro, Chris Eubank, Bridget Everett, Fred Melamed, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and the iconic voice of boxing/wrestling ring announcer Michael Buffer.

There isn’t one underdog story, but two that will be explored when Rumble opens in theaters come February 2022. Winnie McEvoy, the daughter of a legendary Monster Wrestling trainer, will set off to make a name for herself when she agrees to train the lovable Steve, who wants to see if he has what it takes to become one of the sport’s top stars. Together, the 17-year-old human girl and giant reptilian monster aim to prove their world wrong in unforgettable fashion.

Shrek 2 And Monsters Vs. Aliens Artist Hamish Grieve Is Making His Directorial Debut With Rumble

Leading the charge from the Rumble director’s chair is Dreamworks artist Hamish Grieve, who previously worked as a story artist on films such as Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Monsters vs. Aliens, and head of story for Rise of the Guardians and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. According to Animation World, this will be Grieve’s feature-length directorial debut though he did direct the 2016 animated short film, Hello Charles, which followed a down-on-his-luck 30-year-old who is visited by his imaginary childhood friend.

Rumble Is Based On Rob Harrell’s 2013 Graphic Novel Monster On The Hill

The upcoming animated monster wrestling movie, Rumble, is based on Rob Harrell’s 2013 graphic novel Monster on the Hill, though this won’t be a shot-for-shot adaptation of the hilarious and heartfelt story. Instead of taking place in modern times with the glitz and glamour of televised professional wrestling as the backdrop, Harrell’s original story was set in a version of 1860s England, in which each town has their own unique monster who is a source of pride (and revenue from excitable tourists).

The same can’t be said for the residents of Stoker-on-Avon, whose monster — Rayburn — isn’t big, ferocious, or all that impressive. Luckily for the reluctant monster and the people in his town, a young trainer named Timothy is up to the task of getting him in fighting shape.

When Paramount Animation first announced the movie at CinemaCon 2018, it had a working title of Monster on the Hill (just like the book on which it is based), according to The Hollywood Reporter. At some point in the development process, however, the title was switched Rumble. The adaptation was written by director Hamish Grieve, Matt Lieberman, and Alexandra Bracken, according to Paramount.

The Rumble Trailer Introduces The Super-Sized Underdog Story And Monster-On-Monster Action

The official Rumble trailer, which was released in February 2020 (when it was still slated for a 2021 release), not only welcomes you into the eye-catching world of Monster Wrestling but also introduces you to the two major underdog stories at the heart of the upcoming animated feature film. With Michael Buffer’s iconic “Let’s get ready to Ruuuuumble!” catchphrase (and multiple other sports and combat sports tropes), shots of the gigantic Tentacular toying with the crowd, and plenty of jokes for the younger members of the audience, there’s a lot going on in the trailer that can be viewed below:

There is also a random callback to the iconic lift scene from the Dirty Dancing training sequence, but this time around, it involves two massive monsters in a wrestling gym instead of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a lake.

There is also a random callback to the iconic lift scene from the Dirty Dancing training sequence, but this time around, it involves two massive monsters in a wrestling gym instead of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a lake.