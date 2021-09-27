Jason Momoa Teases Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom's Action And Comedy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, with Warner Bros. constantly keeping moviegoing audiences on their toes with twists in front and behind the camera. James Wan’s Aquaman proved that the universe was capable of following the disappointing performance of Justice League, and the sequel recently began production. And now star Jason Momoa is teasing Aquaman 2’s action and comedy.

Jason Momoa made his debut in the DC during a brief cameo in Batman v Superman, with DC fans thrilled the Game of Thrones alum was playing Arthur Curry. The first Aquaman did a deep dive into the underwater world of Atlantis, and fans are hyped to see what James Wan has up his sleeve for The Lost Kingdom. Momoa teased the mysterious movie’s contents, saying:

We all learned something on the first one. It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels. I just know that it's, even on the page, it's absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There's a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There's a lot of fun, and definitely the action's [bigger].

Well, color me intrigued. It looks like the cast and crew of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are looking to top their work on James Wan’s original DC flick. And if Jason Momoa is to be believed, this is being done by making the mysterious sequel bigger, more action packed, and seemingly adding more comedic beats as well.

Jason Momoa’s comments to Fandango came from the hulking actor’s recent interview about his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune. The conversation understandably shifted to the actor’s time in the DCEU, especially since Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently in the midst of filming. While being careful not to actually reveal anything about the plot, Momoa’s comments are sure to pique the interest of moviegoers out there.

The stakes were already pretty high for the original Aquaman, which saw the Kingdoms of Atlantis engage in an all out war under the sea. But if Jason Momoa’s comments are to be believed, things are going to get even more intense in the upcoming sequel. Could this mean that the futuristic underwater society will be exposed to the surface? Only time will tell.

Narratively, James Wan’s first DC blockbuster definitely left some threads for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to pull on. Arthur Curry’s brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) was defeated and imprisoned, which should make way for an interesting appearance in the sequel. What’s more, Black Mantis was revealed to be alive, and seemingly working with a new ally on the surface.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.