Discussing Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill 3 And Jenny Slate’s The Sunlit Night

The guys, this week, also tackled the difficult topic of whether movies should begin opening internationally if theaters in other countries are ready to host visitors safely, even if the U.S. is far behind the rest of the world. Could a film like Tenet or Mulan start earning money – and stimulate the sagging film industry – by playing to audiences in healthier countries? Or should the entire globe punt on new films until everyone can return to theaters safely? The boys discuss.