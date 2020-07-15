Discussing Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill 3 And Jenny Slate’s The Sunlit Night

Leave a Comment
Quentin Tarantino has said he has one more movie planned. Or, at the very least, he’d like to end his film career having directed 10 films. Some fans started debating recently that a third Kill Bill movie should be his next film, with the daughter of Vivica A. Fox going after The Bride (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother in Kill Bill Vol. 1.
This is a perfect topic for ReelBlend, so naturally, Kevin, Sean and Jake dove right in.
The guys, this week, also tackled the difficult topic of whether movies should begin opening internationally if theaters in other countries are ready to host visitors safely, even if the U.S. is far behind the rest of the world. Could a film like Tenet or Mulan start earning money – and stimulate the sagging film industry – by playing to audiences in healthier countries? Or should the entire globe punt on new films until everyone can return to theaters safely? The boys discuss.
Our interview this week is with screenwriter Rebecca Dinerstein Knight, who adapted her own novel The Sunlit Night into a new movie for Jenny Slate. It hits paid VOD this week.
And our BlendGame this week is dedicated to the career of Nicole Kidman. Good luck choosing her best movie, because we sure had a struggle narrowing down the choices, given her amazing output over the years.
