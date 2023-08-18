2023 Fall Movie Preview | 'Dune Part Two,' 'Rebel Moon' & More

Powered by RedCircle

2023’s remaining movie slate is still packed with highly anticipated titles hitting both theaters and streaming. On this week’s show, we take a look at a few of our favorites from Dune Part II, to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, to Rebel Moon from Zack Snyder and more.

What movie are you most looking forward to before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments.

Also this week, Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philipou join us to discuss their hit new horror film from A24.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:28 - Talk To Me Directors, Danny & Michael Philipou Interview

00:24:56 - Blue Beetle Review

00:35:48 - 2023 Fall Movie Preview

01:15:53 - Outro

