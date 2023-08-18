2023 Fall Movie Preview | 'Dune Part Two,' 'Rebel Moon' & More
Which remaining releases should we get excited about through the end of the year?
2023’s remaining movie slate is still packed with highly anticipated titles hitting both theaters and streaming. On this week’s show, we take a look at a few of our favorites from Dune Part II, to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, to Rebel Moon from Zack Snyder and more.
What movie are you most looking forward to before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments.
Also this week, Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philipou join us to discuss their hit new horror film from A24.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:07:28 - Talk To Me Directors, Danny & Michael Philipou Interview
00:24:56 - Blue Beetle Review
00:35:48 - 2023 Fall Movie Preview
01:15:53 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable
By Carly Levy
By Carly Levy