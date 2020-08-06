Amy Seimetz Talks She Dies Tomorrow, And Reviews Of David Ayer's The Tax Collector

Leave a Comment
Man, this happens to ReelBlend all the time. Right after we record an episode, huge news breaks. Which helps explain why the guys don’t discuss Mulan heading to Disney+ on this week’s program. They will be sure to bring that up on next week’s RB. Thankfully, there’s still a ton of stuff to cover this week, including a number of exciting reviews for OTHER movies coming to streaming.
The review covered in this week’s episode include the short Shudder film Host, a Zoom séance movie that really knocked Jake’s socks off. You also need to go out of your way to find Jake’s interview with the cast, on his YouTube channel, Jakes Takes. The guys also dive into the HBO Max movie An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen in dual roles.
Sean, Kevin and Jake also get to circle back around to Kris Rey’s I Used to Go Here, a sweet comedy starring Gillian Jacobs that we covered months ago. Rey was supposed to be at SXSW with the movie, but it’s now coming to limited theaters and VOD. If you want to hear our interview with Kris, check out episode 113.
Finally, the guys get into David Ayer’s The Tax Collector. It’s a return to Ayer’s roots, getting into L.A. crime and gang culture, with riveting turns by Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf.
This week’s Blend Game is a fun one. We play Movie Genre Blend, and then name our favorite movies IN that genre. And finally, we have an exclusive interview with the great Amy Seimetz, who has directed the new film She Dies Tomorrow, and opens up about her career and collaborations with Steven Soderbergh, Adam Wingard, and more.
