'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Review: James Cameron Does It Again

Powered by RedCircle

This weekend, moviegoers return to the world of Pandora after more than a decade since the original, record-setting “Avatar” was released. Our review of “Avatar: The Way Of Water” is spoiler free, but feel free to stick around for our spoiler-filled section if you managed to make it out to a theater and see it.

Also on this week’s show, we react to the official nominees for the Golden Globes which mark our first look at where the Awards season is headed.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:03:34 - Golden Globe Nominations Reaction

00:27:51 - ‘Bardo: False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths’ Review

00:34:56 - More Awards Season Talk

00:38:20 - ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Review

00:54:17 - Spoiler Talk: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

01:02:03 - Our Favorite James Cameron Movie

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.