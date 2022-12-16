'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Review: James Cameron Does It Again
Never bet against James Cameron.
This weekend, moviegoers return to the world of Pandora after more than a decade since the original, record-setting “Avatar” was released. Our review of “Avatar: The Way Of Water” is spoiler free, but feel free to stick around for our spoiler-filled section if you managed to make it out to a theater and see it.
Also on this week’s show, we react to the official nominees for the Golden Globes which mark our first look at where the Awards season is headed.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:03:34 - Golden Globe Nominations Reaction
00:27:51 - ‘Bardo: False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths’ Review
00:34:56 - More Awards Season Talk
00:38:20 - ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Review
00:54:17 - Spoiler Talk: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
01:02:03 - Our Favorite James Cameron Movie
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.