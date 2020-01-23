Bad Boys For Life Directors Talk Michael Bay And Beverly Hills Cop 4 - ReelBlend #102

Leave a Comment
Following their staggeringly successful opening weekend, Bad Boys For Life directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi sat down with ReelBlend to discuss the early box office results, working with Michael Bay for the cameo and the advice he gave about handling his "baby." They also dive into their approach to filming the movie's action, working with Eddie Murphy and Netflix on Beverly Hills Cop 4 and more.
Outside of our awesome conversation with these filmmakers, the guys react to the official announcement of Martin Scorsese's next film which will co-star Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is based on the true-crime thriller "Killers of the Flower Moon" written by David Grann, and will mark the first time De Niro and DiCaprio have shared the screen in over 24 years.
This past weekend, the Screen Actors Guild held their annual awards show, and we dive into what the winners and losers say about the race to the Oscars. Parasite took home the major prize, and with a possible win at the DGA looming, Bong Joon-Ho's piercing deconstruction of classism appears to be a new favorite to take home Best Director or even Best Picture.
Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen hits theaters this week. Be sure to stick around for our spoiler-free discussion, and in honor of its release we take a look back at Matthew McConaughey's career with #MatthewMcConaugheyBlend. Play along next week by sending in your favorite last line in a movie using #FinalLineBlend on Twitter.
This Week In Movies
The Gentlemen (starring Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell)
The Turning (starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard)
The Last Full Measure (starring Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer)
Timestamps
1:40 - Weekly Poll: Which Bad Boys Movie Is Best?
12:00 - Interview with Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi
40:17 - Martin Scorsese's Next Film
50:20 - SAG Awards Reactions
1:03:37 - This Week In Movies
1:12:40 - #MatthewMcConaugheyBlend