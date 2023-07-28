Barbie, Oppenheimer & More | Top 5 Movies Of 2023 (So Far)

Powered by RedCircle

What are the Top 5 movies of 2023? We're about halfway through the year, so it's time for us to rank this year's major movie releases. It's already a tough one, from the incredible Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, to the history-making Barbie and Oppenheimer, and the fall is promising even more to come.

Stick around after our ranking for a really special interview featuring IMAX Quality Gurus Patricia and David Keighley who break down their history with Christopher Nolan and how they've brought the IMAX format to the narrative, feature film storytelling.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:07 - Barbenheimer Makes Box Office History

00:14:40 - Top 5 Movies of 2023 (So Far)

00:40:59 - IMAX’s Chief Quality Guru’s Talk Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

01:12:48 - Outro

