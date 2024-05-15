The 'Big Fiasco' 'Dune: Part Two's' Gladiator Sequence Caused On Set | Filmmaker Interview

Behind the scenes of Dune: Part Two!

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dune: Part Two's Costume Designer Jacqueline West and Set Designer Patrice Vermette join us to discuss their collaboration with Denis Villeneuve for their return to the world of Arrakis. We get into the types of conversations they have with each other and their director when crafting their respective visual elements for the film including the "big fiasco" caused when shooting Dune: Part Two's gladiator scene on Giedi Prime in infrared. 

