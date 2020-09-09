Bring It On 20th Anniversary With Peyton Reed And Jessica Bendinger

Leave a Comment
Every once in a while, ReelBlend is able to get really special guests for really special events. This week, we present a bonus interview with director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger discussing Bring It On 20 years after its initial release.
As you can imagine, we get into some awesome stories and memories of making the film including its incredible opening weekend, and subsequent theatrical run. We discuss finding Bring It On's amazing cast, and creating iconic character introductions like Missy Pantone's audition played by Eliza Dushku.
Are you interested in a return to the Bring It On franchise with a sequel? We also asked if the duo would be interested in teaming back up for another swing at the original concept, and it appears they'd be more than happy to oblige if fans want in. Listen through for their full explanation.
We'll be back later this week with a full episode of ReelBlend, including an exciting announcement you won't want to miss, and will also feature another great interview. Stay tuned.
