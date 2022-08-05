'Bullet Train' Director David Leitch & Producer Kelly McCormick Talk Brad Pitt, Making Of & More
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Brad Pitt’s latest hits theater this weekend.
Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Bryan Tyree Henry are just a few members of the stacked cast in Sony Pictures’ Bullet Train. Director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick join us to discuss the making of, casting Brad Pitt, adapting a novel, Atomic Blonde’s anniversary and more.
Stick around for our reviews of the film, as well as our thoughts in Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator prequel Prey which hits Hulu this weekend.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:07:42 - David Leitch & Kelly McCormick Interview (Bullet Train)
00:50:01 - Star Wars’ Andor Trailer Reactions
01:06:32 - Jo Koy’s Easter Sunday Review
01:16:16 - Prey Review
01:35:10 - Bullet Train Review
01:45:57 - Our Favorite Sandra Bullock Movies
01:55:49 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.