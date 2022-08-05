'Bullet Train' Director David Leitch & Producer Kelly McCormick Talk Brad Pitt, Making Of & More

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Bryan Tyree Henry are just a few members of the stacked cast in Sony Pictures’ Bullet Train. Director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick join us to discuss the making of, casting Brad Pitt, adapting a novel, Atomic Blonde’s anniversary and more.

Stick around for our reviews of the film, as well as our thoughts in Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator prequel Prey which hits Hulu this weekend.

00:07:42 - David Leitch & Kelly McCormick Interview (Bullet Train)

00:50:01 - Star Wars’ Andor Trailer Reactions

01:06:32 - Jo Koy’s Easter Sunday Review

01:16:16 - Prey Review

01:35:10 - Bullet Train Review

01:45:57 - Our Favorite Sandra Bullock Movies

01:55:49 - Outro

