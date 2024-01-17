Dan Levy Interview | On Directing, 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Good Grief' & More
Dan Levy joins ReelBlend.
Dan Levy joins ReelBlend! The actor went in front and behind the camera for his feature directorial debut Good Grief. We discuss his approach to humor in a very dramatic story, training himself out of his Schitt’s Creek character, insane stories from on-location in France, and more.
