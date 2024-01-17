Dan Levy Interview | On Directing, 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Good Grief' & More

Powered by RedCircle

Dan Levy joins ReelBlend! The actor went in front and behind the camera for his feature directorial debut Good Grief. We discuss his approach to humor in a very dramatic story, training himself out of his Schitt’s Creek character, insane stories from on-location in France, and more.

