Denis Villeneuve Interview | 'Dune: Part Two,' Completing The Trilogy, & More

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve returns! Kicking off episode 300 of our little show, the director joins us to discuss the making of Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin. Dune: Part Two was this show’s most-anticipated movie of 2024, so it’s an incredible honor to welcome a legend like Denis Villeneuve back on the show for such a special occasion.

Following our interview, we get into our reviews. Like many others, we came out of the theater absolutely glowing, and can’t wait for you all to experience it for yourselves.

Wrapping this week up, we couldn’t get through the 300th episode without a little celebration and look back at some of our most cherished moments. If you’ve been a part of this ride in any way, thank you! We’d love to hear from you down in the comments about when and how you found us. Here’s to 300 more?

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:43 - Interview | Denis Villeneuve Talks ‘Dune: Part Two’

00:36:46 - ‘Dune: Part Two’ Review

01:01:48 - Celebrating 300 Episodes!

01:37:28 - Outro

