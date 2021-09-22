Director Justin Chon Talks Alicia Vikander In 'Blue Bayou'

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director/Actor Justin Chon joins the show to discuss Blue Bayou starring himself and Alicia Vikander. He talks about the day he learned the film was going to screen at the Cannes International Film Festival, getting real tattoos for his character in the film, creating a more documentary feel by shooting on film and more.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also be sure to sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.