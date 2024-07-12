Greg Berlanti Interview | Scarlett Johansson, 'Fly Me To The Moon,' Faking The Moon Landing & More
Greg Berlanti joins ReelBlend!
Writer-director-producer Greg Berlanti joins us this week to discuss his new rom-com Fly Me To The Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. We discuss Colin Jost and Scarlett sharing the screen for the first time, playing with the idea of faking the moon landing, and more.
Stick around after the interview for our review of the film, our thoughts on Ridley Scott's Gladiator II trailer, and Sean's major hype for the future of the Karate Kid franchise.
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:06:31 - Greg Berlanti Interview
- 00:32:28 - ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Interview
- 00:41:51 - Go See ‘Longlegs’
- 00:45:17 - ‘Gladiator 2’ Trailer Reactions
- 00:59:00 - Sean Gushes About ‘Cobra Kai’
- 01:06:15 - Outro
