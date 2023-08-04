Is 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' A Failure?

Powered by RedCircle

Tom Cruise’s "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1" has not lived up to box office expectations the franchise has set, but the audience that has gone out to see it has responded very well. Given the lackluster performance, and the overall lack of conversation surrounding the film, would we consider the $290M budgeted film a failure? There are external factors to consider such as the competitive summer release calendar. Both Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" followed up the latest "Mission" with a one-two punch we may never see again in the cultural phenomenon that was “Barbenheimer.” But the film itself could also be criticized for not drumming up hype all on its own.

Give our conversation on this central question a listen and head to the YouTube comments to let us know where you fall on the debate.

Stick around though, as this week’s episode also includes our review of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," an interview with Marvel’s "Secret Invasion" director Ali Selim, and more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:10:06 - Is Dead Reckoning Part 1 A Failure?

00:37:23 - ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Review

00:47:52 - ‘Secret Invasion’ Director Ali Selim Interview

01:08:38 - ‘Secret Invasion’ Review & MCU Tier List Ranking

01:22:44 - Outro

