Joaquin Phoenix Interview | Being Terrified On 'Gladiator,' Napoleon's 'Best Friend' Hat & More

We are honored to welcome Joaquin Phoenix back to the show! His new film Napoleon (directed by Ridley Scott) is in theaters now and sat down with us at the junket in Paris to dive into his preparation and creative decisions that went into playing the historical figure. He shares some wonderful stories of working with Ridley Scott on Gladiator, why he thinks it took so long to get the call to work with Ridley again, and how Napoleon’s hat was like his best friend.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:25 - Joaquin Phoenix Interview

00:25:54 - Behind the Scenes of the Napoleon Junket

00:31:47 - Outro

