'John Wick: Chapter 4' Director Talks Keanu Reeves' Action Movie Pet Peeves & More

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in theaters, and the director behind the franchise, Chad Stahelski, returns to ReelBlend to discuss. We talk about the fallout of cutting off John Wick’s finger leading to over 600 VFX shots, why they decided to make John right-handed even though Keanu Reeves is a lefty, the franchises animal-loving roots, working with the Wachowski’s on The Matrix franchise and more.

Also this week, we are joined by Executive Vice President of the National Association of Theater Owners Jackie Brenneman to discuss the outlook of moviegoing in 2023 and beyond.

Stay tuned through the interview for our full review of John Wick: Chapter 4 which might just be our favorite yet.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:30 - John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski Interview

00:41:28 - Shazam! Fury of The Gods’ Disappointing Box Office

00:56:36 - NATO Vice President Talks Theatrical Expectations In 2023 And Beyond

01:10:54 - John Wick: Chapter 4 Review

01:23:46 - Our Favorite Action Movie Set Piece

01:35:39 - Outro

