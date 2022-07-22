Jordan Peele Talks 'Nope': Shooting In IMAX, 'Akira' Influences & More

Powered by RedCircle

Jordan Peele joins us to talk about his latest masterstroke, Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. We chat about his collaboration with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, their decision behind shooting the film in IMAX, and what advice from Christopher Nolan looks like. The interview and this week’s review are free of spoilers, but we do talk about some of the film’s influences and origins, the topics Peele wanted to explore, and more.

Stick around through the interview to hear our full review of Nope, as well as our reviews for the Russo brothers new action flick The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

00:05:11 - Jordan Peele Interview

00:35:51 - Star Wars Tier List: Obi-Wan Kenobi

00:43:49 - Marvel Tier List: Thor: Love & Thunder

00:56:07 - Marvel Tier List: Ms. Marvel

1:05:09 - The Gray Man Review

1:15:40 - Nope Review

1:26:13 - #ScaredBlend

1:41:40 - Outro

