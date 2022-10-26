Kaitlyn Dever Talks 'Ticket To Paradise,' 'Booksmart' & More
Kaitlyn Dever joins the show!
Actress Kaitlyn Dever joins the show to talk about her new film Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. She describes the surreal feeling of working with the two legendary actors, how she’s still enjoying fan reactions to Booksmart, and what she took away as an actor from working on that film.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
