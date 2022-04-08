Mayim Bialik Talks Directing, 'The Big Bang Theory' & More

Powered by RedCircle

Actor, host and director Mayim Bialik joins the show this week to chat about the making of her feature directorial debut As They Made Us starring Dustin Hoffman, Dianna Agron, Candice Bergen, and her Big Bang Theory co-star Simon Helberg.

We also discuss reactions to Morbius and its opening-weekend box office results. As well as review a ton of films hitting theaters and streaming this week including As They Made Us, Everything Everywhere All at Once (now in wide release), and Michael Bay’s Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

00:03:39 - Mayim Bialik Interview

00:39:53 - Morbius Box Office Reactions

00:50:00 - This Week In Movies

00:50:47 - As The Made Us Review

00:52:53 - Everything Everywhere All At Once Review

01:00:50 - Sonic 2 Review

01:05:35 - Ambulance Review

01:13:03 - Our Favorite Michael Bay Movie

01:25:15 - Outro

