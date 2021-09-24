Mike Flanagan Returns To Talk Netflix’s 'Midnight Mass'
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell
Writer/Director/Producer Mike Flanagan returns to the show with his long-time collaborator Trevor Macy to discuss their new series Midnight Mass.
Writer/Director/Producer Mike Flanagan returns to the show with his long-time collaborator Trevor Macy to discuss their new series Midnight Mass which finally hit Netflix this weekend. Fear not, we keep things spoiler-free throughout the interview, and in our review later in the show. You will want to see this one as fresh as possible. We also chat about the trailer for Finch starring Tom Hanks, as well as Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in stunning black and white.
Timestamps (Approx. Only)
- 00:03:45 - Weekly Poll
- 00:08:35 - Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Interview
- 00:45:55 - Finch Trailer
- 00:56:11 - The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer
- 01:02:44 - This Week In Movies
- 01:04:10 - Dear Evan Hansen Review
- 01:13:13 - The Starling Review
- 01:16:35 - Midnight Mass Review
- 01:27:07 - Our Favorite Mike Flanagan Project
- 01:44:50 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also be sure to sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.