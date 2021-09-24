Mike Flanagan Returns To Talk Netflix’s 'Midnight Mass'

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director/Producer Mike Flanagan returns to the show with his long-time collaborator Trevor Macy to discuss their new series Midnight Mass which finally hit Netflix this weekend. Fear not, we keep things spoiler-free throughout the interview, and in our review later in the show. You will want to see this one as fresh as possible. We also chat about the trailer for Finch starring Tom Hanks, as well as Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in stunning black and white.

00:03:45 - Weekly Poll

00:08:35 - Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Interview

00:45:55 - Finch Trailer

00:56:11 - The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer

01:02:44 - This Week In Movies

01:04:10 - Dear Evan Hansen Review

01:13:13 - The Starling Review

01:16:35 - Midnight Mass Review

01:27:07 - Our Favorite Mike Flanagan Project

01:44:50 - Outro

