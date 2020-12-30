Pete Docter Talks Pixar's Soul, Working With Funny People

Leave a Comment
Pete Docter, writer/director/producer behind Pixar's Soul joins the show! We discuss his approach to animation and Pixar's incredible run of films. He gets into the work he and team did with composers Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor on the music for the film. There's plenty of nerdy information on the process that you've come to know in love from our interviews, and we hope you love this film as much as we did.
If you haven't yet seen Soul, now streaming on Disney+, don't worry this is all spoiler free. However, we can't recommend it enough, and this interview is all the better having seen it. So get to it!
Want More ReelBlend?
