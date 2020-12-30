Pete Docter Talks Pixar's Soul, Working With Funny People

Pete Docter, writer/director/producer behind Pixar's Soul joins the show! We discuss his approach to animation and Pixar's incredible run of films. He gets into the work he and team did with composers Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor on the music for the film. There's plenty of nerdy information on the process that you've come to know in love from our interviews, and we hope you love this film as much as we did.