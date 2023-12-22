ReelBlend's Top 10 Movies Of 2023

Powered by RedCircle

2023 is coming to a close which means it’s that time of year for us to look back at a truly incredible year for cinema, and pick out our ten favorites from the bunch. It’s an impossible task, and if you ask us again next week we’ll likely have an all-new order. That said, we’ve spent the last few weeks catching up on last-minute contenders, rewatching favorites from earlier in the year, and diligently deliberating each of our own Top 10 favorite movies of 2023.

After we break down our individual lists, we of course culminate the lot into ReelBlend’s own Top 10 Movies of 2023 so stay tuned for the final reveal! Then, head over to the comments and drop in your own list of favorites from the year. This is the final episode of the year. We hope everyone enjoys a week off with loved ones. We’ll see you in 2024!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:58 - Top 10 Movies of 2023

00:09:41 - #10

00:16:50 - #9

00:21:10 - #8

00:22:08 - #7

00:28:19 - #6

00:34:05 - #5

00:49:26 - #4

01:01:56 - #3

01:19:46 - #2

01:28:02 - #1

01:46:39 - ReelBlend’s Top 5 Movies of the Year

01:48:30 - Outro

