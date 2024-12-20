ReelBlend's Top 10 Movies Of 2024

Powered by RedCircle

2024 is coming to a close, which means it’s time for us to look back at another incredible year of movies and rank our 10 favorites. From Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” to Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance” and Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist,” it has been a banner year. In today’s episode, each host will reveal their personal top 10 favorite films of the year, all adding up to ReelBlend’s official top 5.

This is our last full episode of the year, but stay tuned. Next week, we have two more great interviews coming your way, including Halina Reijn discussing “Babygirl” and Bill Skarsgård and Willem Dafoe discussing “Nosferatu.”

Top 10 Movies Of 2024 - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:02 - #10

00:14:50 - #9

00:20:46 - #8

00:25:08 - #7

00:26:00 - #6

00:34:48 - #5

00:42:14 - #4

00:50:04 - #3

01:03:21 - #2

01:14:57 - #1

01:23:27 - ReelBlend’s Top 5 Movies Of The Year

01:26:19 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.