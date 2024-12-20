ReelBlend's Top 10 Movies Of 2024
Our favorite films of the year!
2024 is coming to a close, which means it’s time for us to look back at another incredible year of movies and rank our 10 favorites. From Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” to Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance” and Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist,” it has been a banner year. In today’s episode, each host will reveal their personal top 10 favorite films of the year, all adding up to ReelBlend’s official top 5.
This is our last full episode of the year, but stay tuned. Next week, we have two more great interviews coming your way, including Halina Reijn discussing “Babygirl” and Bill Skarsgård and Willem Dafoe discussing “Nosferatu.”
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:06:02 - #10
- 00:14:50 - #9
- 00:20:46 - #8
- 00:25:08 - #7
- 00:26:00 - #6
- 00:34:48 - #5
- 00:42:14 - #4
- 00:50:04 - #3
- 01:03:21 - #2
- 01:14:57 - #1
- 01:23:27 - ReelBlend’s Top 5 Movies Of The Year
- 01:26:19 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.