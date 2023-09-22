Robert Rodriguez Interview | Making Films With Family & Being Inspired By The Next Generation
Robert Rodriguez returns!
Director Robert Rodriguez returns! We discuss the latest entry in the Spy Kids franchise (now on Netflix) and the filmmaking process as a family. He takes us through some stories from behind the scenes, being inspired by the next generation of filmmakers, and shares a few gems from around his office.
Also this week, we are bringing the Oscars In Review segment into the main show for the first time. We look back at the 2003 Oscars, celebrating films released in 2002, and debate whether or not the Academy got it right. They usually don't...
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:12:11 - Robert Rodriguez Interview
00:34:14 - ‘No One Will Save You’ Review
00:43:03 - The 2003 Oscars In Review
01:22:44 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy