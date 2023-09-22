Robert Rodriguez Interview | Making Films With Family & Being Inspired By The Next Generation

Powered by RedCircle

Director Robert Rodriguez returns! We discuss the latest entry in the Spy Kids franchise (now on Netflix) and the filmmaking process as a family. He takes us through some stories from behind the scenes, being inspired by the next generation of filmmakers, and shares a few gems from around his office.

Also this week, we are bringing the Oscars In Review segment into the main show for the first time. We look back at the 2003 Oscars, celebrating films released in 2002, and debate whether or not the Academy got it right. They usually don't...

00:00:00 - Intro

00:12:11 - Robert Rodriguez Interview

00:34:14 - ‘No One Will Save You’ Review

00:43:03 - The 2003 Oscars In Review

01:22:44 - Outro

