Talking 'Scream' With Radio Silence & Our Most Anticipated Movies Of The Year
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell published
Does the Scream revival hold up to the original?
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and their producing partner Chad Villella join the show to discuss taking on the hefty task of reviving the Scream franchise, bringing back the original cast, reading the script for the first time, some of their favorite Scream moments, and more. Stick around for our spoiler-free reviews of the film later in the show!
We also break down our Top 5 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022. There’s a lot heading to theaters and streaming this year, and you might be surprised what makes the top of our lists.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:04:28 - Weekly Poll
00:10:18 - Talking Scream With Radio Silence Team
00:40:12 - SAG Nominations
00:59:29 - Our Most Anticipated Movies of the Year
01:20:07 - Dune Blu-Ray PSA
01:25:41 - This Week In Movies
01:28:20 - Scream Review
01:43:09 - Our Favorite Wes Craven Movies
01:54:22 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
