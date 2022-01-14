Talking 'Scream' With Radio Silence & Our Most Anticipated Movies Of The Year

Powered by RedCircle

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and their producing partner Chad Villella join the show to discuss taking on the hefty task of reviving the Scream franchise, bringing back the original cast, reading the script for the first time, some of their favorite Scream moments, and more. Stick around for our spoiler-free reviews of the film later in the show!

We also break down our Top 5 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022. There’s a lot heading to theaters and streaming this year, and you might be surprised what makes the top of our lists.

00:04:28 - Weekly Poll

00:10:18 - Talking Scream With Radio Silence Team

00:40:12 - SAG Nominations

00:59:29 - Our Most Anticipated Movies of the Year

01:20:07 - Dune Blu-Ray PSA

01:25:41 - This Week In Movies

01:28:20 - Scream Review

01:43:09 - Our Favorite Wes Craven Movies

01:54:22 - Outro

