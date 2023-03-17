Talking 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' With Director David F. Sandberg

Powered by RedCircle

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (starring Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler) hits theaters this weekend. Director David F. Sandberg returns to the show to discuss some behind-the-scenes moments from making the film. We chat about Henry Cavill’s planned cameo in the first film, how his horror movie roots can influence even a big-budget superhero movie, the casting of Rachel Zegler, and more.

Also this week, we have to talk about the Oscars ceremony, one of the absolute best in recent memory. And, of course, we also have to announce this year’s Oscar Wager winner.

Stick around to hear our full spoiler-free review of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but be warned we do dip into a few spoilers before moving on to this week’s BlendGame. See the timestamps below if that is something you want to avoid.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:05 - Director David F. Sandberg Talks Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

00:25:04 - Oscar Ceremony Review & Wager Winner Announced

00:48:48 - Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Review

01:00:44 - Shazam! 2 Spoilers

01:05:50 - Our Favorite Helen Mirren Movies

01:11:52 - Outro

