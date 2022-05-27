Talking 'Top Gun: Maverick' With Director Joseph Kosinski

Powered by RedCircle

On this week’s show, director Joseph Kosinski (friend and fan of the show!) joins us to discuss his new film Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. We dive into some behind-the-scenes moments from making the film — everything from convincing Tom Cruise to make the movie to how the actors had to record their own reactions from the cockpit. We also discuss the film's music, some story elements brought over from the original, and the incredible inclusion of Val Kilmer’s Iceman.

Stick around for our full, spoiler-free reviews of Top Gun Maverick. We also react to new trailers for The Grey Man from The Russo Brothers, and another little Tom Cruise picture called Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

00:04:25 - Joseph Kosinski Interview

00:33:35 - The Grey Man Trailer Reaction

00:48:42 - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

00:59:51 - The Bob’s Burgers Movie

01:04:38 - Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1

01:12:40 - Top Gun: Maverick

01:28:24 - Our Favorite Tom Cruise Movies

01:46:12 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.