The Secret To Good Comedy With Director Paul Feig | ReelBlend Podcast

Paul Feig joins the show this week to discuss the making of his new movie Jackpot, starring John Cena and Awkwafina. He shares his thoughts on modern comedy movies, struggling to get comedies into movie theaters, early audience reactions to Bridesmaids, the acting role he ironically gets most recognized for, and more.

Stick around after the interview for our reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine’s killer box office run, Kevin’s spoiler-filled reactions, and what we think the MCU will look like next.

The Secret To Good Comedy With Director Paul Feig - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:11:56 - Paul Feig Interview

00:40:23 - ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Crushing It

01:17:20 - Outro

