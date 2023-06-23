We Toured Pixar & Talked To The Filmmakers Behind ‘Elemental’
The ReelBlend boys travel to Pixar Animation Studios!
Peter Sohn, Pixar animator and director of Elemental, talks with the ReelBlend boys about the history of Pixar Animation Studios, the icons that have walked through those doors, and of course, Pixar's 27th movie, Elemental. We also talk about our epic experience interviewing Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, so tune in!
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:06:15 - Interview With Peter Sohn
00:38:10 - Our Time At Pixar
00:52:25 - Jake and Kevin Interview Harrison Ford
01:12:30 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
