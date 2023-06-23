We Toured Pixar & Talked To The Filmmakers Behind ‘Elemental’

Powered by RedCircle

Peter Sohn, Pixar animator and director of Elemental, talks with the ReelBlend boys about the history of Pixar Animation Studios, the icons that have walked through those doors, and of course, Pixar's 27th movie, Elemental. We also talk about our epic experience interviewing Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, so tune in!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:15 - Interview With Peter Sohn

00:38:10 - Our Time At Pixar

00:52:25 - Jake and Kevin Interview Harrison Ford

01:12:30 - Outro

