Could The Snyder Cut Result In A Justice League Sequel? Here’s What Zack Snyder Thinks

It's almost hard to believe it, but the Snyder Cut will finally be released next month. What started as a pipe dream was made reality after years of fan campaigning, with HBO Max giving Zack Snyder millions to complete his version of Justice League. And now that his work is done, fans are left wondering if Justice League 2 might be coming next.
Prior to its release, Justice League was meant to do a ton of world building for the DCEU, planting seeds for various spinoffs as well as a sequel. Unfortunately the movie's disappointing box office performance threw a wrench into those plans, but the Snyder Cut's upcoming release has inspired a ton of more questions. Zack Snyder was recently asked if he'd be interested in working on a Justice League sequel, to which he said:
The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway. I didn't think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to — as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together — that idea, that's what this movie is about.
Well, there you have it. Per Zack Snyder himself, it doesn't look like Warner Bros. has approached the filmmaker with making a sequel to Justice League. And as such, he wanted to the form the team as best he could in The Snyder Cut.
Zack Snyder's comments come from his recent appearance on the podcast I MINUTEMEN. While fielding all sorts of questions about Zack Snyder's Justice League one host eventually turned the conversation to the possibility of a sequel. After all, if the Snyder Cut got completed seemingly anything is possible. Unfortunately the answer wasn't very encouraging.
While there might not be any talks about a sequel happening, perhaps that might change following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The movie will still be doing the aforementioned world-building, and if the fandom responds to those stories (and pays up for HBO Max subscriptions) maybe Warner Bros. could change its mind. Only time will tell.
Anticipation is at a fever pitch for Zack Snyder's Justice League, especially as the first full trailer (seen above) arrived this past weekend. With only a month left until its streaming release, fans will finally see the 300 director's original vision come to life. He even used recent reshoots to add new concepts like Jared Leto's Joker.
Warner Bros. has been slowly building the catalogue of HBO Max, enticing comic book fans with new DC content. In addition to the Snyder Cut, there are TV spinoffs for both The Suicide Squad and The Batman in the works. We'll just have to wait and see how the Zack Snyder's Justice League performs, and if the director's has a future with the DCEU.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.