Ahead Of Daisy Ridley’s Return To Star Wars, She Recalled How ‘Overwhelming’ It Was Dealing With Newfound Fame When The Sequel Trilogy Debuted

At present, there are a lot of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way from Lucasfilm. However, perhaps the most exciting of them all is the return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey in her spinoff film, which is currently in active development. As Ridley gets ready to tell a new story in the beloved universe, she recently reflected on dealing with "overwhelming" fame when The Force Awakens launched the prequel trilogy nearly a decade ago.

While the release of Episode VII was just another walk around the block for actors like Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher at the time, it was Daisy Ridley’s first time leading a movie ever. She recalled some of her earliest experiences with the fanfare, and they truly drove home how her life was changing:

What was overwhelming for me was that the day Star Wars 7 premiered, people didn't think Rey was going to be a big character. I remember my mom saying, ‘They must have thought you were good, because they spent a lot of money on this movie. A lot!’ (Laughs.) It's very strange to go from being photographed on the red carpet, to watching the movie, and then just going to the bathroom and having people say, ‘Oh my God, that's you!’

Daisy Ridley shared these memories when she spoke to French film magazine Premiere about her upcoming return to the galaxy far, far away. It's definitely fair to say that the Star Wars movies bolstered her celebrity status. Back in 2015, she became one of the most highly covered stars in Hollywood, in what seemed to be just the blink of an eye. She continued to explain those early lessons in fame and how she feels she'll handle the Rey-related buzz this time around:

Suddenly I was recognized in public life, outside of my job. That's not necessarily easy to take in. Also, I had never traveled. Here I was, all over the world, and I had unusual interactions with people. For example, I didn't know what a press junket [a series of interviews that last for hours and usually take place in a hotel] was. I was discovering everything! And then time passes and things calm down. I have some perspective on all of this now, I know how it works. So it will definitely be easier to manage.

Amid the interview, the Young Woman and the Sea star also clarified that she “wasn’t forced to come back” and certainly could have turned down Lucasfilm offer to do a another movie. However, when she was pitched the idea, she ultimately liked the concept. Not only that, but she also recalled how she “had a great time” working on the sequel trilogy, which made her decision to return to the fold that much easier.

Daisy Ridley also remembered that in the same week she was approached by Lucasfilm, two people had serendipitously pointed out it would be interesting to see what her Star Wars character was doing now. She previously said that she wanted to return as Rey, because the franchise brings a “lot of love and joy” to people. Of course, there’s been some sexism in Star Wars, but the actress also previously said that element of the fandom has been “blown out of proportion.”

Eventually, audiences will get to catch up with Rey in a movie that will take place 15 years after the release of Rise of Skywalker. The movie will see Rey reforming the Jedi Order, which means she'll possibly be serving as a mentor to a new generation of Force-wielders. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has said that Rey will be the “heart” of the movie, and that definitely makes sense.

Filming has yet to kick off on the new film, but the chances are the production will get started sometime next year. Overall, it sounds Daisy Ridley is more than ready to jump back in and get to work. I'm glad that she now has perspective on the fame she experienced so many years ago and wish her well as she prepares to experience a new wave of buzz with this upcoming feature.

