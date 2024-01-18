Diego Luna Reveals How Close Andor Is To Wrapping Season 2

Although our introduction to Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One ended with him dying in the arms of Jyn Erso (a sharp turn from the happier ending originally conceived for the Star Wars movie), that didn’t mark the last time we’d see him on screen. In late 2022, Andor Season 1 premiered to Disney+ subscribers, showing them what Diego Luna’s character was up to five years before the events of Rogue One. Andor Season 2 will chronicle the remaining gap of time leading up to the movie, and Luna has revealed how close this final season is to wrapping up.

Prior to the 75th Emmy Award winners being announced earlier this week (Andor did not win emerge victorious in any of its nominated categories), Diego Luna was on the red carpet chatting with Variety, and it was noted how Season 2’s production was halted last year because of the actors strike. But that’s been over for a few months now, and as the actor said below, he was soon heading out to complete his final scenes:

I have seven days. Tomorrow I’m flying back to London and we’re finishing this.

As Luna noted earlier in the conversation, because Andor Season 2 leads directly into Rogue One, this will mark his departure from the Star Wars franchise for good. That works just fine for the actor, as he liked working on the Star Wars TV show knowing that there’s a concrete ending for his character. So once filming wraps up in London, that’ll do it for the Narcos: Mexico alum in a galaxy far, far away.

When we left off with Cassian in the Andor Season 1 ending, he’d met back up with Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael aboard his ship, handed over his blaster and gave the Rebellion operative two choices: either kill him or recruit him. Obviously we know which choice he picks, so now we wait to see how Casein’s first missions as an official member of the Rebel Alliance went down. Additionally, it was revealed that Season 1’s final moments that the machinery Cassian and his fellow inmates forged at the Narkina 5 prison was for the first Death Star.

Andor Season 2 began filming in November 2022, the same month that Season 1’s final episodes premiered. However, following a series of temporary suspensions caused by the writers strike and other factors, cameras officially stopped rolling by July 2023 once the actors went on strike, and it’s only this month that production has finally resumed. As such, although Season 2 was reportedly aiming to be released sometime in 2024, it’s now looking like a 2025 drop is more likely.

Between Season 2 dealing with these various setbacks and Season 1 shooting during the height of the COVID pandemic, it’s safe to say that Andor has been one of the more challenging Star Wars productions. Soon though, this chapter of Diego Luna’s professional life will be ending, so we’ll pass along more details about this final round of Cassian Andor’s adventures as they trickle in. Don’t forget to also visit Disney+ to revisit the Star Wars movies in order and the franchise’s many other TV shows.