It’s Official: Lizzo Just Won Halloween Dressed As Baby Yoda Out And About In Hollywood

Plenty of celebrities have celebrated Halloween with extravagant costumes . Famous faces like Heidi Klum have even made holiday dressing an annual tradition, with fans eagerly waiting to see what intricate outfits their favorite stars will wear in a given year . This time around, however, one celebrity quickly rose through the ranks to dominate social media mentions and provide some much-needed laughs. The celebrity? Lizzo. The costume? A hilariously elaborate Baby Yoda.

The singer and flutist definitely owned Halloween this year. The Grammy-winning performer donned prosthetics and plenty of green makeup to embody Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. Check out her look below:

Lizzo is almost unrecognizable in the costume, which involved elaborate face paint, giant prosthetic ears, and the alien’s signature tan coat . The "Truth Hurts" singer put a Hollywood spin on the character's look by adding a long blonde wig, a gold manicure, and some stylish shades. The final touch? Some shearling Ugg boots a la Alexis Rose.

The star's hilarious Insta post also showed Baby Yoda’s night out on the town. Grogu had a few drinks, posed for paparazzi photos, and struck a pose on a crosswalk. He seemed to have a bit too much fun, however, as his publicity team claims he has no memory of the events. Someone should have called Pedro Pascal, as it seems that the Child might have benefitted from the supervision of his Mandalorian babysitter .

Lizzo wasn’t the only celebrity to go all out this Halloween. Model Hailey Bieber donned several iconic Britney Spears outfits, including the red latex bodysuit from the "Oops!.. I Did It Again" video and the lingerie-inspired ensemble that once graced the cover of Rolling Stone. Singer and The Voice coach Ariana Grande also made use of special effects make-up. She donned full facial and arm prosthetics to portray an old Hollywood-style ‘Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon.’

Rapper Lil Nas X dressed as everyone’s favorite basketball jock Seth Powers from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and everyone’s least favorite wizard Lord Voldemort. Other Halloween 2021 highlights included Harry Styles’ cutesy take on Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Megan Thee Stallion’s glam version of Pinhead from Hellraiser. Nevertheless, while many stars made valiant efforts, Lizzo’s Baby Yoda is one for the history books. I, for one, would not be mad if she actually appeared in a Mandalorian crossover episode. After all, if Ed Sheeran can sing on Game of Thrones, Lizzo can definitely play the flute in the Star Wars cantina. Disney, make it happen.