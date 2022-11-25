Classy And Sophisticated Star Wars Gift Ideas That Are On Sale For Black Friday

Finding a good holiday gift for a young fan of the Star Wars movies and TV shows in your life is easy, but plastic lightsabers or Darth Vader action figures may not be the gifts you are looking for when it comes to shopping for an adult. Help a grown-up you know who wants to express their love for a galaxy far, far away in a classy and sophisticated way with these Black Friday deals on Star Wars home gifts.

We Find Your Lack Of Ice Disturbing, So Try These Death Star Ice Molds

I imagine anyone who worked on the Death Star liked to unwind after a long day with a nice adult beverage, but the real question is what kind of ice cubes might they have used. Perhaps they looked something like the 2.4” spheres of ice you can make with this set of four molds. The set also comes with a tray for the molds to rest inside a standard freezer door and a bottle opener shaped like Han Solo’s prized ship, the Millennium Falcon.

Drop Your Death Star Ice Cubes Into These Dark Side Highball Glasses

If you were wondering what kind of glasses a Death Star employee might have used for their end-of-the-day drink, we think they could have, potentially, resembled this set of two highball glasses. Each one of these 18.5oz glasses has a minimalist illustration of a Stormtrooper on one side and one of their badass boss, Darth Vader, on the other. The distinct design of the glasses are big enough to fit one of your Death Star ice spheres, which makes these gifts an especially great item to wrap up together.

Dice An Onion In Under 12 Parsecs With This Millennium Falcon Cutting Board

Do you know what would make for a perfect meal with whatever beverage you enjoy with those glasses and ice spheres? Well, anything, really, especially if your preparation of it involves this cutting board — yet another item on our list shaped like the sweetest ride in the Galaxy, the Millennium Falcon. The 10.6” x 14.5” board includes a leather carrying handle attached with stainless steel bolts and made of durable, oil-covered wood, so your kitchen will stay out of this world for a long time.

Share A Meal Like Han And Leia Would With This Romantic Fork Set

Of course, a kitchen equipped with a cutting board shaped like the Millennium Falcon is still not complete, in our opinion, without this set of forks which pay homage to one of Han Solo’s most iconic moments, as seen in The Empire Strikes Back. Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) declaration of love for Han (Harrison Ford) is engraved on one fork, while his simple reply of “I know” is etched into the other. Relive that famous scene with your significant other every night from the dinner table with this polished stainless steel set.

Use The Force To Support Your Home Library With These Star Wars Bookends

Let’s divert our attention away from the kitchen and into the study (or wherever you keep your books, at least) and there are any books leaning further than they should. If so, perhaps they could use some help from Yoda using the Force to keep the books up, which is just what this stainless steel bookend depicts. There are a few different designs to choose from, but we would recommend getting one with Yoda and another with Darth Vader, making it appear as if a battle between the Light and Dark Sides is occurring in your library!

We have a good feeling about these refreshingly classy gifts. Get them for the Star Wars fan in your life before their Black Friday deals run out!