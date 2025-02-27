Daisy Ridley Has Parlayed Her Star Wars Career Into A Ton Of Investments, And Her Incredible Net Worth Was Seemingly Just Revealed
The Force is with her.
While Daisy Ridley is set to be part of one of the most exciting of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows with the on-the-way Rey spinoff, it’s been years since the British actress has been in a blockbuster. That being said, stepping away from a galaxy far, far away in recent years hasn’t stunted Ridley’s bank account, according to a new report.
Ridley is not only the 32-year-old actress who became one with the Force during the 2010s. She is also a successful investor of real estate, along with earning endorsement deals and producing a number of her recent movies. That’s apparently working solidly for her, as Daily Mail is reporting that her accumulated profits currently stand at £14 million (which is around $14.7 million in U.S. dollars). If that number is correct, Daisy Ridley is being very smart with her money!
The report doesn’t go into a lot of detail, but does credit Fawks Ltd as the business where she has channelled her earnings since 2015 – the same year The Force Awakens was released. In terms of last year alone, apparently the actress made a profit of £730,000 (or $765,428), as well.
While Ridley wasn’t the lead of any Star Wars movies in 2024, her thriller Magpie and Disney movie Young Woman And The Sea, the latter which is streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription, were both released in theaters. She had a producing credit on both movies. Together, they made less than $600,000 worldwide (which is very low), so one would assume Ridley’s other investments outside Hollywood are proving more lucrative than her most recent efforts in the industry.
Of course, it has to help to have a trilogy of Star Wars movies under your belt to get you started on making smart investments and doubling one's money into more. It’s great to hear how successful the actress is despite not getting herself into any major franchises after Star Wars. After being in one of the most successful movies of all time, we don’t blame her for taking some time away from the spotlight, especially after receiving public backlash after one interview or dealing with the Star Wars trolling that still very much exists in the fandom.
Daisy Ridley has expressed some excitement over returning to the Star Wars universe in the movie allegedly called New Jedi Order, where Rey will reportedly mentor “a new crop of Jedi.” In January, it was announced the movie is going to be penned by George Nolfi, who also wrote The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s 12. It will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who helmed a couple of episodes of Ms. Marvel, along with being an Oscar-winning filmmaker for her documentary shorts, both with stories about her native country of Pakistan.
While we wait for her return to Star Wars, you can see Ridley in her new movie, Cleaner, now in theaters.
