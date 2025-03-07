Daisy Ridley Reveals Concern About Star Wars Return As Rey, And She’s Got A Point

Touche.

Daisy Ridley as Rey
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. The space opera (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) has been popular for decades, resulting in generations of passionate fans. That fandom is looking forward to upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, including the developing Rey movie. Actress Daisy Ridley revealed one concern about bringing back her signature role, and it's a great point.

Fans who have been watching the Star Wars movies in order were thrilled when the new trilogy was announced, featuring stories set across different part of the timeline. Ridley recently spoke to Backstage about her impending return to Rey, and revealed she was worried about slipping back into character. In her words:

The first three films, we did fairly close together in the grand scheme of things. So one of the things is: Do I remember how to be Rey? It’s been a while, and time has passed in [the ‘Star Wars’] world. So there are a lot of questions about what has happened in that time, both for me and for the character; that in and of itself feels like a challenge. And then there’s the fact that I’ll be working with different actors and different filmmakers, which brings up different things. And that is always progressive, I suppose, because it’s someone else’s interpretation.

This makes a great deal of sense. Ridley and her co-stars were immersed in the world of Star Wars when filming the sequel trilogy, with those movies produced in quick succession. So the 32 year-old actress is currently in the midst of her longest break from the character, and might have to work a bit harder to step into the role again.

Not much is known about the Rey movie, but it's expected to pick up the narrative after The Rise of Skywalker's ending. Fans are hoping to see Rey start up a new Jedi Order, this time as the Master. Hopefully we get more information about the developing blockbuster from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Fans are curious about what other Star Wars alum might be joining Daisy Ridley or her return as Rey. One popular fan hope is that John Boyega will be back as Finn, with the character finally getting his Jedi training in the process. The former Stormtrooper's Force sensitivity was teased a number of times throughout the sequel trilogy, but he never wielded a lightsaber again after his brief battle with Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens.

Lucasfilm is keeping its cards close to the chest regarding the franchise's future in theaters, but continues to expand with live-action shows on Disney+. Following Skeleton Crew, fan are hyped for Andor Season 2 to continue that story and bridge the gap between the show and Rogue One. Hopefully some updates about the Rey movie come soon, even if its not on the 2025 movie release list.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

