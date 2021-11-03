Does Star Wars’ The Book Of Boba Fett Feature A Character From Disney World's Galaxy's Edge?

The first footage from Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett is here, and it's already stirring up speculation among fans of the franchise. Theories spread like wildfire and, with the imminent introduction of new characters, some are theorizing that one specific character, aside from the lead protagonist and his right-hand, that appeared in the trailer has been seen before. Remember that Ithorian sitting in that throne room-like setting? Well, here’s a crowd of fans openly wondering whether that Ithorian is the one known to hang out at Batuu, the city used for Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World and Disneyland .

Dok-Ondar runs his Den of Antiquities in Batuu during a period of time after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but could he also be in The Book of Boba Fett? Let’s break down all the evidence that could validate this fascinating theory, as well as acknowledge some of the evidence against it:

(Image credit: Mick Joest)

Dok-Ondar Has Prominent Connections In The Criminal Underworld And Isn’t A Model Citizen

Dok-Ondar may seem like a lowly salesman who comes in possession of some of the coolest gear one can find at Galaxy’s Edge, but one doesn’t always come into rare artifacts by legal means. With this, he's known to be well-connected in Star Wars' criminal underworld, possessing ties to many factions, including the Hutt family and even Crimson Dawn. Due to his work with both in the past, he's traveled the galaxy plenty of times to pick up different goods.

And while the dealer may not be as feared as Jabba the Hutt or Darth Maul, he’s still not exactly someone to be trifled with. Some that have tried to cheat him in the past have found a bounty on their head shortly after, which is rarely a fun situation. Long story short, Dok-Ondar isn’t a person to deal with unless you’ve got the money to pay or the guts to face what’s coming if you cross him.

So for those wondering if he's capable of running with the types of villains Boba Fett associates with, the answer is an emphatic, "Yes." The next question is whether Dok-Ondar would be around during that time frame and whether this Ithorian in the trailer even looks like him.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Dok-Ondar Has Traveled To Tattooine And Was Around During The Book Of Boba Fett

Dok-Ondar is a fixture in Batuu and, if we’re speaking in terms of Disneyland and Disney World, he’s set in place behind his counter . In George Lucas' fictional universe, however, he gets around and travels to various locations to get some of his rarer finds. We know he’s traveled to Tatooine, for example, for Ki-Adi-Mundi’s lightsaber following his death, so he could very well have a place on the desert planet and could’ve crossed paths with Boba Fett .

On that note, we also can confirm that he was alive well before and during the events of The Book of Boba Fett. This is partially due to a reference in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, during which Qi’ra mentions the dealer is present on the First Light, the yacht seen in the movie. The Crimson Dawn official then told the staff to make sure he was well-attended. Solo takes place about a decade before the Battle of Yavin. And we know Dok-Ondar survived until at least after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as he's working at his shop in Galaxy's Edge. So he is indeed alive and could likely be searching for rare artifacts during the events of the upcoming show. And an antique hunt would be the perfect way to bring him to Tatooine.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Ithorian In The Book Of Boba Fett Doesn’t Look Exactly Like Dok-Ondar, But That’s OK

One big point against the theory is that, outside of the fact that this character is an Ithorian, there isn’t anything explicit within the Boba Fett trailer that confirms it’s the Galaxy’s Edge character. This Ithorian is wearing lavish robes and looks to be clean-shaven, while Dok-Ondar dresses a bit more casual and has a gray beard.

With that being said, this upcoming Disney+ series takes place decades before the timeline Batuu exists at in Disneyland and Disney World. It’s not crazy to think that Dok-Ondar went without a beard in his younger years. It’s also not insane to think he’d be a bit more flashy and dressy in his youth, as some tend to care a bit more about keeping up appearances in their youth than in old age. Though I wouldn’t put a ton of stock into naysaying based on a few aesthetic differences, as time can explain away a lot of that.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Star Wars Franchise Loves To Make Connections

The world of Star Wars is massive and includes tons of planets in its galaxy, yet stories always seem to have the same familiar faces pop up. It’s one of the coolest or most annoying things about the franchise, depending on who you ask, and it happens frequently. I think it’s a natural consequence of hyperspace being able to take characters anywhere rather quickly, thus erasing the problematic distance that separates many key figures in the franchise.

Dok-Ondar already has connections to prominent Star Wars characters , but that doesn’t mean the franchise is content to leave it at that. After all, wouldn’t it be cool to see the guy who runs the shop in Galaxy’s Edge also appear on The Book of Boba Fett? Again, the answers to that question may vary but, in either case, there’s no denying this expansive universe loves to create ties between characters whenever it can.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Why We Shouldn’t Be Too Quick To Assume Dok-Ondar Is In The Book Of Boba Fett

It’s fun to make a case and assume that Dok-Ondar is in Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett. At the same time, we have to remember that there’s plenty of Ithorians in this universe, so we shouldn’t necessarily expect it to be him. I mean, this could be an entirely new character that ends up being an enemy of Fett, which might be more interesting than seeing a character we've already been introduced to.

I mean, does he have a rifle and helmet that looks a lot like Din Djarin’s gear right behind his counter ? Absolutely, but that doesn’t mean anything in regards to Boba Fett. At least, I would hope not. I guess we’ll have to wait and see in this upcoming adventure and see if we learn anything about this Ithorian and who they may or may not be.