Gina Carano’s Lawsuit Against Lucasfilm Might Result In Pedro Pascal And More Stars Testifying

It’s been over three years since Lucasfilm cut ties with Gina Carano due to controversial social media posts shared by the MMA fighter-turned-actress. After discussing her experiences with the Disney-owned company over the next several years, Carano filed suit against the House of Mouse in February 2024. The legal entanglement is ongoing, with both sides sharing arguments for their specific cases. Now, it would appear that the situation could take a significant turn ahead of the trial scheduled for next year. That’s because the possibility of Carano’s ex-co-star Pedro Pascal and other notable individuals testifying now seems to be on the table.

Both Gina Carano and Lucasfilm recently filed legal documents, which name a host of major players from Disney as potential witnesses who could testify in court. On the Star Wars side of this, Din Djarin actor Pedro Pascal, series creator Jon Favreau, LF president Kathleeen and publicity chief Lynnne Hale were all named. Per THR , other notable individuals on that list include former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek and TV personality Bear Gryllis, who hosted Carano for an episode of his reality series, Running Wild.

Each of the individuals mentioned in the filings had some kind of professional and/or personal connection to the ex-Cara Dune actress. Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy were her employers while she starred on The Mandalorian (which has been a hit with Disney+ subscription holders). And, of course, she and the previously Djarin portrayer collaborated during the show’s first two seasons. Finally, Bob Chapek was overseeing the House of Mouse at the time of the Fast & Furious 6 alum’s dismissal.

The trade also reports that the legal documents share details regarding the points of contention in the case. One of them is whether Gina Carano was technically under contract when she was let go from the job in February 2021. There’s also the matter of whether Carano received equal treatment compared to her male co-stars when it came to her social media activities. (Carano herself once opened up about her polarizing presence on the Internet.)

As it stands, Ms. Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for alleged discrimination and wrongful termination. On top of that, she’s seeking $75,000 in punitive damages and wants a court order that would force her former employers to recast her on the Star Wars show. Carano’s lawsuit is being helped along by businessman Elon Musk, who’s funding it with the help of X’s chief of business operations, Joe Benarroch. The plaintiff is arguing that she was fired for “voicing right-wing opinions on social media.” She appears to view that as a double standard due to Pascal and some of her other peers sharing left-leaning views online.

Disney fired back at the suit after it was filed, arguing that it was in the corporation’s First Amendment rights to “dissociate its own artistic message from Carano's outspoken 'political beliefs.'” Legal documents also seemed to suggest that the company felt compelled to finally cut ties with Carano after she shared a post that appeared to compare being rebuked for one’s political leanings to the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Gina Carano has opened up about the suit since it was filed and has been real about how “embarrassing” it is to be going through such a public matter with her ex-colleagues. Additionally, Carano called out the media following reports that she wanted to rejoin The Mandalorian amid the lawsuit. Whether or not any of that will come to pass remains to be seen. All that can be said right now is that Carano is currently set to receive her day in court on September 25, 2025 and, ahead of that date, it’ll be known if Pedro Pascal and others will indeed be called to testify.