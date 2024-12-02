The Goonies’ Director Gave ‘Really Great Advice’ To Jon Watts That Helped Tremendously As He Prepared To Make Skeleton Crew
One of the greats.
It might be unfair to all of the new movies and TV shows that arrive, but if a storyteller tries to do anything with young teenagers on an adventure, they are going to automatically draw comparisons to The Goonies. That’s how large of a shadow Richard Donner’s treasure-hunt comedy casts over Hollywood. So it’s not that much of a surprise to learn that the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, available beginning December 3 to anyone with a Disney+ subscription, if being described in shorthand as The Goonies In Space, given that it follows four young students who are whisked away on a galaxy-hopping adventure.
What I didn’t know is that Skeleton Crew co-creator Jon Watts actually spoke to Dick Donner before the director died, and picked up some very valuable advice.
Watts spoke with SFX Magazine for the latest issue, and previewed the new show Skeleton Crew. Unlike Andor, which immerses itself in Star Wars politics, Skeleton Crew is unapologetically light and fun, a fast-paced romp with four kids and a delightful Jude Law. The show works well because we like the kids at the heart of the story. And when speaking with SFX Magazine, Jon Watts opened up about that casting, saying:
When we got the opportunity to interview the Skeleton Crew cast about their time spent in the Star Wars universe, it was entertaining to hear Ravi Cabot-Conyers compare his character Wim to a young Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, with his co-star Ryan Kiera Armstrong calling her own character, Fern, the Han Solo of their makeshift group. The best Star Wars stories need those personality dynamics, and you can see it in the young cast as they talk about the show.
We’ve been prepping ourselves for Skeleton Crew, and raving about how it feels like the perfect show for families to stream for the holidays. It has a lot of heart, a lot of comedy, and stripped-down action that appeals to everyone. It also has more droids and creatures in any Star Wars movie and show than I have seen in quite some time.
Maybe I didn’t get Jude Law to reveal his favorite John Williams score of all time – he did get it down to his Top 3. But I did manage to get very excited for Skeleton Crew, which arrives with two new episodes on December 3, then one a week after that.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.