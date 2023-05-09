Katee Sackhoff Responds After Slew Of Star Wars Fans Hit Up Her Instagram With Really Sexual Comments

Katee Sackhoff has a slew of fans in the sci-fi community, some of whom love her badass nature and some of whom, as she herself eloquently put it, want her to “sit on their face”. Recently Sackhoff rocked a bikini for an adorable beach day outing with her daughter Ginevra, but all the “fans” on the posts seemed to be doing was harkening back to those comments wanting to do sexual things with her. Now, The Mandalorian star has responded in a couple of ways.

In April, Sackhoff appeared on Kristian Harloff’s “The Big Thing” podcast to talk about a slew of topics. Members of the Star Wars fandom came up, and she had honestly mostly positive things to say about the fandom, but there was a bit of a sexual component that came up. She said:

70% are super, super excited about [my Star Wars character], you got 10% like 'I hated the whole thing,' you got 5% who just hate Bo, and then you got 2% that want me to sit on their face.

If the commenters in the days since this interview went viral are any indication, it’s more than 2% who would be interested in a sexual encounter, with a slew of fans commenting things like “We’re hitting 3% now with these comments” and another retorting it’s more like “20%.” Now, Sackhoff has found a couple of ways to respond to the commenters who can’t stop, won’t stop hitting up her Instagram with overly sexual comments.

How Katee Sackhoff Responded After The 2% Brouhaha

In general, the BSG and Another Life alum seems to have a pretty good sense of humor; we’ve seen this evidenced in the past when another fan asked her to “send nudes” and she complied by sending a funny photo of her in the shower.

In this case, once Sackhoff got back from her Mexico vacation, the star had a two-fold approach. She responded to the viral comments with an Instagram Stories repost of a funny TikTok Jack Black had shared previously about “reading the comments” after Star Wars fans complained about his own Mandalorian cameo. You can see the full (and fully hilarious) original TikTok from Jack Black, below.

Separately, she refused to acknowledge the overly sexualized brouhaha and tried to shift the narrative by choosing to respond to commenters who asked her about more normal people things, like where she got her adorable swimsuit (turns out it’s Agua Bendita and some of their suits are even reversible) and inquiring about her alleged sunburn (she just gets red in the sun). She noted to those followers:

I love that suit. It's like super cute. It’s a little on the spendy side but it’s one of the first times in my life that I haven’t bought a suit from Target or something like that… but I splurged and I really liked the suit and they have a really good warranty… And also, thank y’all for your concern about me being sunburned but I’m not sunburnt, I don’t even have a tan line. I have really sensitive skin and when I am hot I turn bright red! So sometimes I look like I have a sunburn but I don’t, all good.

Her post tried to gloss over the sexualized comments that have been coming her way over and over again in recent days. In some ways it worked, as a lot of fans commented about also going “tomato red” whenever they are faced with the prospect of time in the sun.

… and yet, that hasn’t stopped some Star Wars fans from continuing their campaign of being as juvenile as possible, even on her response post.

It’s cool that fans have as many opinions about Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan role as they do Star Wars movies, but there is such a thing as taking things too far. In this case, I'm starting to think the actress may need a vacation from her post-vacation, or maybe just social media for a couple of days.