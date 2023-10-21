Mark Hamill Lovingly Pokes Fun At Luke And Leia's Relationship In Star Wars While Celebrating Carrie Fisher's Birthday

In some ways, it’s still hard to believe Carrie Fisher is no longer with us, even though nearly seven years have passed since her sudden death. Though she’s gone, her memory lives on through her work as well as those who knew her best. Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill is one of the many who continues to reference and pay tribute to the Princess Leia actress. One of the ways he does so is by honoring her with an annual birthday message. Hamill followed through with that tradition this year by sharing some lovely photos. In the process, he also lovingly poked fun at Luke and Leia’s relationship.

Star Wars fans surely know Luke and Leia are siblings, but that wasn’t always the case. Before working on 1983’s Return of the Jedi, George Lucas hadn’t decided that the two would be blood relatives. So it wasn’t awkward when they locked lips in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. In hindsight though, the moment is somewhat cringey due to the connection between Anakin Skywalker’s two kiddos.

Mark Hamill is definitely aware of the situation and appeared to reference it by posting two photos for his late friend and colleague’s birthday. One showed the two actors in a candid off-set moment, sharing a playful kiss. The other was a still from 2017’s The Last Jedi, which showed the moment Luke kissed Leia’s forehead. That may not not seem like a jokey post, on the surface, but it was the cheeky actor’s caption that seemingly gave away his intent:

For Carrie Frances: 🎂 (with fond memories of a lifetime of 😂🤣 & 💋💋)

Those emojis are pretty much the giveaways, if you ask me. Leave it to the former Joker voice actor to celebrate Carrie Fisher’s birthday in such a witty way. You can see the latest in his series of birthday tributes to Fisher below:

It’s always wonderful whenever Mark Hamill pays tribute to his on-screen sibling. He did so earlier this year when he reacted to her getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The voice-acting legend was present at the eventual ceremony for the honor alongside his late co-star’s daughter, Billie Lourd. Many of Hamill’s anecdotes about the actress are legendary at this point and, this past summer, he dropped a good one. It involved her giving him some brutally honest advice when he tried to distance himself from Star Wars.

Today, Billie Lourd isn’t trying to make space between herself and her mom’s legacy. The actress has fully embraced the love fans have given her, and she pays heartfelt tribute to Fisher on her birthday and other occasions. Though she’s had some drama with Fisher’s family , Lourd continues to push through and make her mother proud.

As Luke said to Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “no one’s ever really gone,” and that’s exactly what can be said about Carrie Fisher. Her legacy and vivacious spirit will continue to live on through her fans and loved ones for years to come. I’m sure Mark Hamill will see to that, as he continues to remember her – and poke fun at their liplocks and other funny moments.