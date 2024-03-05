Mark Hamill Responded To A Viral Star Wars Joke, And LOL

Hey readers, did you know that National Toast Day exits? Apparently, this is an event observed on the last Thursday in February, and it’s hard not to get excited about this delicious happening. So leave it to Star Wars legend Mark Hamill to really play up a viral joke about one of the best sci-fi movies and its connections to “toast.” Oh, this is going exactly where you think it is.

While he seemingly isn’t slated for any upcoming Star Wars projects , the actor is still an ambassador for the massive franchise he helped make into a cultural phenomenon. Which has led to all sorts of viral moments on his part, which run the gamut from adorable to snarky. And this latest incident hits closer to the latter side of the spectrum as, amid National Toast Day, a fan on X shared some action figures depicting Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru’s charred corpses. Mark Hamill, in all of his wit and wisdom, responded to this meme, with the following statement:

Still too soon...#RoastedRelatives

When it comes to the best and worst thing in every Star Wars movie , the sacrifice of the Lars family is still one of the most traumatic moments. George Lucas’ 1977 flick showed Luke deciding to leave Tatooine after his aunt and uncle were savagely murdered by Imperial Stormtroopers, and those skeletal remains still come as a bit of a shock every time they’re shown. Still, it's hard to deny that the star's comment on social media is enough to make one laugh out loud.

Of course, after a little over 45 years of seeing that moment literally burned into the minds of fans far and wide, there’s going to be some dark humor tied to this scene from time to time. And this seems to establish a bit of pattern for Mark Hamill, as Skywalker family matters seem to be a good source of recent humor for the actor. At this year’s Golden Globes, Hamill finally met his Star Wars “mother” Natalie Portman , which was of course a moment that he commemorated on the sweeter side of things.

In a similar, more bittersweet vein, the Fall of the House of Usher star showed similar vibes when remembering Carrie Fisher’s birthday in 2023. That last joke in particular is another jab at the rather infamous plot hole of Luke and Leia kissing in The Empire Strikes Back… one movie before it was revealed they were actually twins.

While his involvement in the Star Wars legacy isn’t the total definition of his own career, the actor lovingly references it from time to time. Not afraid to be both sweet and sassy, the legendary star has shared his opinions and unique outlook on it all, while also honoring the material. This latest message is a perfect example of that tendency.

For die-hard fans of George Lucas’ creation, revisiting the past can be a source of fun, both off-color and good natured. So long as people like Mark Hamill remember that fact for themselves, it won’t be too hard to find that levity in action when it’s truly needed; much like The Force itself.

While the Star Wars saga is on a bit of a cinematic break at the moment, there are plenty of projects that are in various stages of development. Per what we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu, it'll be a theatrical event, and series like The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew are keeping the ball rolling as well.